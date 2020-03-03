Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

BDIMF opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Diamond Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

