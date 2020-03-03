Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

BDI opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.74.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

