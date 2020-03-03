Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.49. Bitauto has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.
Bitauto Company Profile
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
