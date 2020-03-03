Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.49. Bitauto has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.