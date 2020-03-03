Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

BDT stock opened at C$5.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.32. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

