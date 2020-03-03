BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of BioTelemetry worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

BEAT stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

