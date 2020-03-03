Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $287.85 and a 52-week high of $403.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

