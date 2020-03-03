Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $287.85 and a 52-week high of $403.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.99.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
