Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

