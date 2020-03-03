Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.