Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.15.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
