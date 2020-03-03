BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

