Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.
Shares of BGNE stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Beigene by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beigene by 97.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Beigene by 50.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
Beigene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
