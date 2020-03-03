Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Beigene by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beigene by 97.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Beigene by 50.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

