Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $23,313,665.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,026,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,453,919.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

