Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.