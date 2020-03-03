Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Primerica by 57.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE PRI opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

