Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

