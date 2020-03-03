Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2,981.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

