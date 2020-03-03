Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308,530 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Loews by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

L opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

