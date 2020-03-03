Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.