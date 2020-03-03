Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

WAT stock opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.