Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

