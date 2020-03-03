Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.