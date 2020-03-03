Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,151 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 248,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

