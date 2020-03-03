Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $834,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.