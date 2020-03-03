Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

PHG opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

