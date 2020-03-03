Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.