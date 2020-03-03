Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 7,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,093,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

GOOGL opened at $1,386.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,460.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

