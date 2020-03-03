Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.
SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Spectrum Brands Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
