Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 142,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $11,728,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

