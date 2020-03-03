Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

