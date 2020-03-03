Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

