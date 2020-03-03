Barrington Research Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $87.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ExlService by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ExlService by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ExlService by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

