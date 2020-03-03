Barclays PLC Sells 88,070 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CGI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,846,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

CGI stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

