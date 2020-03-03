Barclays PLC Sells 19,513 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Erie Indemnity worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ERIE stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.95. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $137.42 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

