Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Hexcel worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

