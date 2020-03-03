Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21,973.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.