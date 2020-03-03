Barclays PLC Purchases 42,040 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of United Bankshares worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $40.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

