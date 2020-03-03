Barclays PLC Purchases 18,448 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $8,600,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

SIGI opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $54.79 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

