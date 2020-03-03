Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Integer worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

ITGR stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

