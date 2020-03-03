Barclays PLC Increases Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.