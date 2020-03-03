Barclays PLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

