Barclays PLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,690,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.