Barclays PLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Rogers worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.