Barclays PLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Visteon worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Visteon by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Visteon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of VC stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

