Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

