Barclays PLC Grows Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innospec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Innospec by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

