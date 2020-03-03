Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

