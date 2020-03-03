Barclays PLC Buys 54,138 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,916 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

