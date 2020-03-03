Barclays PLC Buys 37,306 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after buying an additional 1,741,650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 117,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

