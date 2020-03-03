Barclays PLC Buys 22,988 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 532,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

