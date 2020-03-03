Barclays PLC Buys 14,008 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.89.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

