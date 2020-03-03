Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $14,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $1,167,244. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.